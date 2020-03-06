Gelser to host street March 6 safety forum in Corvallis

Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis/Albany, will convene "Safely Sharing South Corvallis Roads: A Community Forum" at 7 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis.

The forum will feature presentations by leaders from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the City of Corvallis and Corvallis School District; bicycle and pedestrian safety leaders; and District Attorney John Haroldson. Spanish-language translation and American Sign Language interpretation services will be provided through the school district.

Gelser said the evening will start with the presentations, but the bulk of the event is designed for answering questions from the community and hearing concerns and ideas from the South Corvallis community.

Those who wish to share materials or displays are urged to contact Gelser directly at 503-986-1708 or sen.saragelser@oregonlegislature.gov.

More information or ADA Requests: 503-986-1708 or sen.saragelser@oregonlegislature.gov.

