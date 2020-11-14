Gelser to serve as majority whip

State Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis has been elected one of the party majority whips for the upcoming session of the Oregon Legislature.

Gelser, a Democrat in her second term in the Senate, was elected Friday by her colleagues at a virtual session. Sen. Lew Frederick of Portland will join Gelser as majority whip.

“I’m looking forward to what is likely to be an unprecedented session in terms of the difficulty of the issues we must tackle in the face of pandemic and wildfire, and in terms of the logistics of holding a session while meeting public health guidelines.,” Gelser said of her new assignment.

Other Democratic Senate leadership positions include:

• Peter Courtney, president designate

• James Manning, president pro-tem designate

• Rob Wagner, majority leader

• Michael Dembrow and Kate Lieber, assistant majority leaders

Courtney and Manning have been nominated for their positions and are identified as “designate” at this point because they must be confirmed by the full Senate in January.

