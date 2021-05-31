 Skip to main content
Gift cards offered at Lebanon vaccine clinic this week
breaking

Gift cards offered at Lebanon vaccine clinic this week

Vaccination

A resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon receives a COVID-19 vaccination.

Samaritan Health Services is running a vaccination clinic this Thursday at the Boulder Falls Event Center in Lebanon, offering $5 gift cards to the 1847 Bar & Grill, which is right next door.

The Boulder Falls Center, part of the Best Western hotel complex, is located at 605 Mullins Dr. in Lebanon.

“Everyone who receives a vaccine at this event will receive a $5 voucher for the 1847 Bar & Grill,” a release by Samaritan says. The gift cards are redeemable through June 8.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered at the clinic and anyone 12 and older is eligible. Teens age 15 or older do not need parental consent to receive a vaccine. Those who receive a Pfizer vaccine will be automatically scheduled for a follow-up appointment to receive their second dose. The J&J vaccine requires only one shot.

This clinic is a drop-by one with no scheduling required. For more information, call 855-441-2311.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

