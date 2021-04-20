Ginny Burdick will leave Oregon Senate after 25 years

Ginny Burdick will step away this fall from the Oregon Senate, where she has been its current longest-serving member for 25 years.

But the Democrat from Portland, who is Gov. Kate Brown's next nominee to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, said she's not ready to leave Salem just yet. The council seat is held by Richard Devlin of Tualatin, also a former legislator, who wants to stay on until the latest energy plan is completed.

Burdick said Brown asked her whether she wanted to succeed Devlin, whose three-year term ended Jan. 15. It's a salaried job, so she cannot be in the Legislature. She will take the job Nov. 1 for a term ending in January 2024.

"It just worked out perfectly," Burdick said in an interview Monday, April 19. "I made a promise to serve my constituents in the Legislature, and I will do it through this session and any special session we might have on redistricting. There will be plenty of time to get someone new on the job before the next session" in 2022, when lawmakers will meet for just 35 days.

"I am fully engaged right now in the work I am doing that I'm not even thinking retrospectively yet."