Girl hit by car in Corvallis dies of her injuries

The girl who was struck by a car while crossing a busy street in Corvallis on Wednesday night has died, the Corvallis Police Department reported on Friday.
Rhianna Daniel, 11, of Corvallis was in the crosswalk in the 1000 block of South Third Street at 6:43 p.m. when she was hit by a 2015 Nissan Leaf that was driving south, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon. Daniel was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries, but she died late Thursday night, the department said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, Peter Eschwey, 45, of Corvallis, is cooperating with investigators.
The investigation is continuing, and police are working with the Benton County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges may be warranted.
People who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call Detective Ty Volin at 541-766-6924.
Police have released few details so far about the circumstances of the case.
The incident occurred on a busy four-lane stretch of Third Street (which doubles as Highway 99W) one block south of the Mary’s River, where the speed limit is 25 mph. It was after dark on a rainy night.
Daniel, who lived in the neighborhood, was in a marked crosswalk that runs between Pap's Pizza and the First Alternative Co-op.
The crosswalk is equipped with flashing yellow lights that can be activated by the user, but it’s not yet clear whether the lights were flashing when she was hit by the car.
She was the third traffic fatality in that location in the past year and a half. Bicyclist Eric Austin died after being struck by a car in June 2018, and Jeremy Gruver died in similar circumstances last October.
Daniel was crossing the road at one of four enhanced crosswalks installed along South Third Street in 2006. In addition to user-activated warning lights, the crosswalks are striped and have raised concrete refuge islands built in the median.
In the wake of earlier fatalities and near-misses, however, pedestrian and bicycle advocates have called for additional safety improvements in the area, and some are underway.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has painted green and white markings on the east side of the road in an effort to increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians trying to connect with the multi-use path that runs under the highway bridge spanning the Marys River. A project to move that section of the path off the roadway is in the works and is tentatively scheduled for completion in October.
In addition, ODOT is planning upgrades to the flashing lights at the four enhanced crosswalks to make them more visible to drivers.