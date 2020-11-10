Gobbler’s Revenge runs go virtual this year

There's still to register for the Gobbler’s Revenge, a trio of Thanksgiving benefit running events that raise money for the Corvallis Lions Club.

Midnight on Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up at the Gobbler’s Revenge website, omroadrace.org.

COVID-19 has forced the annual event to go virtual this year, which means participants can still run the traditional courses in North Albany, but they’ll be doing it individually at a time of their choosing rather than as part of a large group on Thanksgiving morning.

Registration fees have been reduced, and participants can run their race anytime this month up to and including Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

The cost of registration is $30 (or $15 for those 15 or under) for the 5K To Hill and Back event, $40 for the 10k Scenic Challenge and $50 for the half-marathon.

Course maps and additional information are available on the website.

