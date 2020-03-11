Goff earns rave review from GAPS

The Greater Albany Public Schools board produced its summary of superintendent Melissa Goff's evaluation on during its meeting on Monday.

It was glowing.

Board chair Jennifer Ward read a statement that outlined the process guided by COSA's Director of Executive Leadership Krista Parent.

Goff was evaluated based on the goals she and the board set out prior to the process and input was taken from Goff's own self-evaluation, the board and 41 school and district administrators.

"Melissa has an inclusive, finely honed equity lens that she encourages all of us to look through," Ward said, noting that the atmosphere around the district had been improved as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Her genuine warmth and approachability has heightened morale," Ward added.

The statement also included blind quotes from surveys sent out to district administrators noting Goff's "strong morale fabric" and her "fearlessness to create the schools we need in terms of equity and respect."