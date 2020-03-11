Goff earns rave review from GAPS

The Greater Albany Public Schools board produced its summary of superintendent Melissa Goff's evaluation on during its meeting on Monday.

It was glowing. 

Board chair Jennifer Ward read a statement that outlined the process guided by COSA's Director of Executive Leadership Krista Parent. 

Goff was evaluated based on the goals she and the board set out prior to the process and input was taken from Goff's own self-evaluation, the board and 41 school and district administrators. 

"Melissa has an inclusive, finely honed equity lens that she encourages all of us to look through," Ward said, noting that the atmosphere around the district had been improved as well. 

"Her genuine warmth and approachability has heightened morale," Ward added. 

The statement also included blind quotes from surveys sent out to district administrators noting Goff's "strong morale fabric" and her "fearlessness to create the schools we need in terms of equity and respect." 

The board acknowledged the "novelty and limitations" of evaluating Goff before she had been at her post for a full year. Goff was hired last summer after former superintendent Jim Golden was terminated and interim superintendent Tim Mills guided the board through the superintendent search. 

On Wednesday, Goff reflected on the evaluation, stating, "I feel fortunate to be a part of GAPS during this transformative time where we both are actively seeking representative community voice and will have the resources from the Student Investment Account to support our collective progress," she said. "I appreciate working with our board and staff members on our strategic priority of 'building bridges to lifelong and brighter futures.'"

Ward said the board looked forward to seeing Goff be more visible in schools as she moves into her second year with the district. 

"We're very proud of the cultural shift Melissa is making for GAPS," Ward said. 

