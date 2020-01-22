Good Sam, nurses reach tentative labor deal

Nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center may soon have a new contract.
With the aid of a federal mediator, representatives of the Oregon Nurses Association and Samaritan Health Services reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday after a marathon bargaining session at the Comfort Suites Inn in Corvallis.
ONA communications manager Kevin Mealy said the 500-plus nurses in the bargaining unit should begin voting on the proposed contract by the middle of next week.
“This agreement is a big win for our community,” Good Samaritan nurse Christina Terkildsen, a member of the union bargaining team, said in a news release. “People from every part of Corvallis stood with nurses to make sure the hospital put patients first.”
In a statement issued by Samaritan Health Services, hospital CEO Becky Pape expressed hope that the contract would be swiftly ratified.
“We are pleased that we have reached a tentative agreement with the ONA bargaining team. The team will recommend a ‘yes’ vote to ratify the contract, with results expected by Feb. 10,” Pape said.
“We believe this is a fair contract that clearly meets the needs of our patients, nurses and community.”
Nurses at Good Sam have been working without a contract since the end of June. The two sides began negotiating in May and were unable to reach agreement after 13 bargaining sessions. After four additional sessions with a federal mediator, management made a contract offer that was voted down by a 4-to-1 margin in December. The 20-hour mediation session that began Tuesday morning was the first time the two sides had come together since then.
Although talks never reached an impasse, nurses staged a number of public actions to draw attention to their concerns, including an informational picket near the hospital entrance last summer and Christmas caroling in downtown Corvallis last month. A candlelight vigil scheduled for Wednesday evening at the hospital was canceled after the tentative labor agreement was reached.
The proposed contract includes an 8.5% wage increase across three years, but pay was not the biggest issue for the nurses, who were more concerned with staffing and benefits.
Among other things, the proposed labor deal:
• Reduces mandatory overtime for operating room nurses, who had been required to be on call for up to 70 hours a month. The hospital pledged to hire two more OR nurses to cover busy night shifts and agreed to meet with union reps to discuss additional staffing measures if overtime shifts reach certain levels.
• Eliminates the need for nurses to use paid time off in certain situations, such as attending continuing education sessions.
• Clarifies that all new nurses are eligible to join the ONA bargaining unit immediately after hiring. In the past, union officials said, some newly certified nurses came on as “nurse interns” at a lower rate of pay than union-represented nurses.
• Establishes a committee that includes participation by nurses and other employee groups to recommend ways to lower health insurance costs for Samaritan Health Services employees.
One bone of contention that is not addressed in the deal is a staffing system that sometimes requires nurses to cover extra patients when one of their co-workers is on a legally mandated break.
Overall, however, the contract offer represents significant movement on many of the issues nurses care about most, said ONA bargaining team member Chris Carmichael, a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at Good Sam.
“No other contracts in the state limit call for nurses,” Carmichael said in an interview.
“We appreciate Samaritan taking a step to protect their nurses’ work-life balance.”
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis is the flagship institution of Samaritan Health Services, which also operates hospitals in Albany, Lebanon, Newport and Lincoln City. The company has 5,969 employees systemwide.
The Oregon Nurses Association represents nurses at all five hospitals in the Samaritan network.
