Good Sam, nurses reach tentative labor deal

Nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center may soon have a new contract.

With the aid of a federal mediator, representatives of the Oregon Nurses Association and Samaritan Health Services reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday after a marathon bargaining session at the Comfort Suites Inn in Corvallis.

ONA communications manager Kevin Mealy said the 500-plus nurses in the bargaining unit should begin voting on the proposed contract by the middle of next week.

“This agreement is a big win for our community,” Good Samaritan nurse Christina Terkildsen, a member of the union bargaining team, said in a news release. “People from every part of Corvallis stood with nurses to make sure the hospital put patients first.”

In a statement issued by Samaritan Health Services, hospital CEO Becky Pape expressed hope that the contract would be swiftly ratified.

“We are pleased that we have reached a tentative agreement with the ONA bargaining team. The team will recommend a ‘yes’ vote to ratify the contract, with results expected by Feb. 10,” Pape said.

“We believe this is a fair contract that clearly meets the needs of our patients, nurses and community.”