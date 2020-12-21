Good samaritan offers holiday gift to Corvallis residents

The donation of an anonymous good samaritan means relief for 50 Corvallis families who are behind on their city services bills.

A community member has donated $5,000 to the city. Spokesman Patrick Rollens said the city plans to allocate $100 apiece to up to 50 different billing customers from the donation.

“We were all surprised and deeply grateful that someone in our community stepped up and provided this assistance during the holidays,” Rollens said.

Rollens said that recipients will be selected from among customers who are behind on their city services bills and have entered into a payment plan with the city. There are roughly 50 people on this list, Rollens said.

Rollens also added payment plans are available to anyone who is behind on their bills. Those interested in learning more about the program should contact the city Finance Department by calling 541-766-6949 or emailing utility.billing@corvallisoregon.gov.

Rollens said that the Finance Department will begin notifying recipients of the bill assistance Tuesday.

The city services bill includes water, wastewater, stormwater, urban forestry, transit service, street maintenance, sidewalks and some fire and police staffers.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.