Good Words (April 27)

Gleaners receive generous grant

The Albany Gleaners are grateful for the generous contribution of $2,000 from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Charitable Contribution Fund.

This money is much needed to buy food, mainly from Linn Benton Food Share. In 2019-20 we were able to purchase 27,695 lbs of high-quality foods including fruits, vegetables and protein. Attending the awards reception was an inspiring experience. It was wonderful hearing about the work of many organizations. So much good work is able to be done in communities because of the generosity of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

Lorraine Johnson

Albany Gleaners

Thanks to those who helped man

I would like to thank all those who were involved in helping my dad when he fell in the Philomath Boulevard parking lot on March 15.