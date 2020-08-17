Good Words (Aug. 17)

Thank you to emergency crew
A special thank-you to the FireMed alert crew who responded to my need for emergency help three different times recently as a stroke victim.
They were fast, efficient and careful in their procedures as they transported me to Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
We are very fortunate and blessed to have such a good emergency crew assistance in this Albany community when it is needed. They are outstanding in their field. God bless them for their good work
Louie Lehman
Albany
Business donates fund to replace AED
The Scio Fire District would like to thank the Scio Hardware and Mercantile for a very generous donation of an automated external defibrillator.
AEDs are critical in cardiac arrest management. This donation allowed the fire district to upgrade to a newer machine that is quicker in the delivery of shocks. It also allows us to monitor the heart during non-cardiac arrest events to see what is happening with the heart. It is the goal of the fire district to provide the highest quality of care; the donation from Scio Hardware and Mercantile helps achieve this goal.
Sheila Forster
Scio Fire District
To send Good Words
