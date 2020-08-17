You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Words (Aug. 17)

Good Words (Aug. 17)

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to emergency crew

A special thank-you to the FireMed alert crew who responded to my need for emergency help three different times recently as a stroke victim.

They were fast, efficient and careful in their procedures as they transported me to Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

We are very fortunate and blessed to have such a good emergency crew assistance in this Albany community when it is needed. They are outstanding in their field. God bless them for their good work

Louie Lehman

Albany

Business donates fund to replace AED 

The Scio Fire District would like to thank the Scio Hardware and Mercantile for a very generous donation of an automated external defibrillator.

AEDs are critical in cardiac arrest management. This donation allowed the fire district to upgrade to a newer machine that is quicker in the delivery of shocks. It also allows us to monitor the heart during non-cardiac arrest events to see what is happening with the heart. It is the goal of the fire district to provide the highest quality of care; the donation from Scio Hardware and Mercantile helps achieve this goal.

Sheila Forster

Scio Fire District

To send Good Words

Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.

Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.

Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

New OSU police chief resigns

  • +2
  • Updated

The head of Oregon State University’s fledgling police force has submitted his resignation before it even had a chance to get off the ground, …

OSU board OKs fall reopening
Local

OSU board OKs fall reopening

  • Updated

Oregon State University is moving ahead with plans to resume some in-person classes this fall despite opposition from some faculty and Corvall…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News