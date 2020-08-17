Good Words (Aug. 17)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to emergency crew

A special thank-you to the FireMed alert crew who responded to my need for emergency help three different times recently as a stroke victim.

They were fast, efficient and careful in their procedures as they transported me to Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

We are very fortunate and blessed to have such a good emergency crew assistance in this Albany community when it is needed. They are outstanding in their field. God bless them for their good work

Louie Lehman

Albany

Business donates fund to replace AED

The Scio Fire District would like to thank the Scio Hardware and Mercantile for a very generous donation of an automated external defibrillator.