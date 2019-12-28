Good Words (Dec. 28)

Agencies support children’s resources
On behalf of Old Mill Center for Children and Families, we thank the Benton County Cultural Coalition and Consumers Power Charitable Trust for their generous support.
Funds will be used to keep our resource closets stocked with critical supplies for children and families. We will also be able to purchase multicultural instruments for our classrooms and therapy sessions. This will assist children in early learning and healing from trauma. Ultimately, they find joy and delight, and a higher quality of life. This thoughtful support from the grants benefits many families and strengthens our community.
Kusra Kapuler
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Bank gives grant to nonprofit agency
Altrusa International of Corvallis thanks Washington Federal Bank in Corvallis, especially Inge King, and the Washington Federal Bank Foundation for its generous grant for our Career Closet.
The Career Closet provides free workforce clothing to woman in need in our community. Quality clothing and accessories allow women to dress professionally for interviews and work and lifts their self-esteem. Thank you for a donation that changes lives. Other supporters of the Career Closet include clothing donors and Albin’s Plumbing.
Karen Mills
Altrusa International of Corvallis
