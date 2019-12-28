Good Words (Dec. 28)
GOOD WORDS

Good Words (Dec. 28)

{{featured_button_text}}
DH Logo

Agencies support children’s resources

On behalf of Old Mill Center for Children and Families, we thank the Benton County Cultural Coalition and Consumers Power Charitable Trust for their generous support.

Funds will be used to keep our resource closets stocked with critical supplies for children and families. We will also be able to purchase multicultural instruments for our classrooms and therapy sessions. This will assist children in early learning and healing from trauma. Ultimately, they find joy and delight, and a higher quality of life. This thoughtful support from the grants benefits many families and strengthens our community.

Kusra Kapuler

Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)

Bank gives grant to nonprofit agency

Altrusa International of Corvallis thanks Washington Federal Bank in Corvallis, especially Inge King, and the Washington Federal Bank Foundation for its generous grant for our Career Closet.

The Career Closet provides free workforce clothing to woman in need in our community. Quality clothing and accessories allow women to dress professionally for interviews and work and lifts their self-esteem. Thank you for a donation that changes lives. Other supporters of the Career Closet include clothing donors and Albin’s Plumbing.

Karen Mills 

Altrusa International of Corvallis

To send Good Words

Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.

Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368, Corvallis, OR 97339-0368. 

The deadline for Good Words is Friday morning, and they are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU sues former athletic director
Local

OSU sues former athletic director

  • Updated

Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director Todd Stansbury for breach of contract, a claim filed in Benton County Circuit Co…

Monroe man sentenced for child porn
Local

Monroe man sentenced for child porn

  • Updated

A Monroe man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News