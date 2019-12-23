Good Words (Dec. 23)

Shop shares the love of reading

Old Mill Center for Children and Families would like to thank Grass Roots Books & Music for donating many wonderful books for us to share with our families.

Among other important uses for these books, we were able to include a book or two with our food donations, which were provided through Subaru of Corvallis. This was a great opportunity for Old Mill Center home visitors to provide a little holiday cheer to our client families and bring a little more warmth to the family with a new book to share.

Early reading is critical for young minds; thanks so much to Grass Roots for helping us help the kids and families we serve. Your donation will go along way to help with early literacy.

Kate Caldwell

Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)

Thanks to the ladies for lunch at the lodge

The Corvallis Elks would like to thank the ladies of the Laureate Beta Theta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for their many hours of volunteering at our lodge.