Good Words (Feb. 15)

Kudos to reporter, newspaper

Kudos to Jennifer Moody! She did an outstanding job on the “Black in Oregon” article of Feb. 4.

I would like to thank the Gazette-Times, the Oregon Black Pioneers, the city of Philomath and the Benton County Historical Museum as well. This effort serves as a great reflection of collaboration and a spirit of unity in our community.

Both Jennifer’s coverage and the exhibit are very tangible ways to honor Black History Month, which is February. It really helped get the word out to the mid-valley. An amazing museum exhibit is valuable only if people come see it and learn from it. I am certain your coverage will encourage people to come see Black in Oregon.

Everyone is invited and welcome. My hope is that by learning about the past, it will make us all more understanding and tolerant in the future.

Eric Niemann

Philomath

Thank-you to participants

A heartfelt thank-you to our community members who participated in the Adopt-a-Family Program this holiday season.