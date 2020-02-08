Good Words (Feb. 8)

During the past year, the following businesses helped We Care provide emergency financial assistance to 266 households in Benton County.

The households were most often our working poor, about half families with children. The one-time financial assistance supported by these business helped members of our community move through an immediate crisis toward a more stable and sustainable future.

On their behalf, we thank Devco Engineering, Duerksen and Associates, J.D. McGee Inc., MCH Project Strategies LLC, NW Environmental Design, Oak Park Apartments, and The Village Builder.

Lyn Martin

We Care Board of Directors (Corvallis)

Rotary helps children through grant

The Assistance League of Corvallis would like to thank the Corvallis Rotary Club After Five for a community grant of $1,000.