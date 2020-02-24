Good Words (Feb. 24)

Singing valentines bring smiles
Thank you to Jessica, Avery and Finn Robertson; Bryony and Mackie Ellis; Annabelle and Benjamin Miller; Keri and Lexi Sells; Pamela and Autumn Shigeoka; and Loretta Williams for delivering singing valentines along with handcrafted love notes from our class to the lovely residents at Corvallis Manor on Valentine’s Day.
Joyous multi-generational visiting synchronized as residents joined in song along with the children.
I have a full and grateful heart for our Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center Community Preschool.
Paula Jenssen
LBCC Benton Center (Corvallis)
Thanks to band and those who rocked out
The Jackson Street Youth Services team would like to thank Charlie Curtis and friends from local cover bands for a fantastic concert on Feb. 8 in benefit of homeless youth.
Thank you also to those who showed up to rock out and donated generously to help local youth in need.
Elijah Stucki
Corvallis
Local businesses, organizations, individuals provide children’s concert
Imagine nearly 900 chattering Benton County fifth-graders streaming into the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University.
You have free articles remaining.
As they settle into their seats, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony orchestra begins to play and the chattering stops as the students hear symphonic music coming from the stage.
On Feb. 4, thanks to the wonderful generosity of The Starker Forest Inc. philanthropy committee, the Sally McBride Endowment, Corvallis Radiology, and the OSU Folk Club, along with David Charlton, Candy Pierson-Charlton and Rich Carone, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society was able to provide local students with the opportunity to hear live orchestral music, many of them for the first time.
Their teachers were provided educational materials to share with their students about the orchestra and the music to be played. A group of student string players performed on stage with the orchestra on one of the pieces. The Symphony Society is deeply grateful to the businesses, organizations and individuals listed above for their support of this very special and exciting children’s concert.
Carol Mason
Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society
Volunteers made dinner a success
The Corvallis Sister Cities Association: Gondar appreciates the volunteers who made this year’s “Taste of Ethiopia” dinner event a tremendous success.
Thanks to our cooks, Yodit Tadessee and Ligaya Cicosimo, for the delicious and authentic Ethiopian menu. Thanks to the volunteers from Steve Cook’s Oregon State University class and the Corvallis High School Key Club for setting up, serving and kitchen help. We particularly thank Pat Johnson for directing the kitchen cleanup. We extend a big thank-you to the Corvallis community for supporting our Sister Cities Association.
Maxine Prickel
Corvallis
