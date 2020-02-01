Good Words (Feb. 1)

Family and friends appreciated

We, the family of Fred Pockrus, who passed away in December of a glioblastoma brain tumor, would like to express our sincere appreciation to the kind family and friends in our lives who offered their support in a variety of ways throughout the challenging journey of Fred’s illness.

Thank you to Brent, Evan and Larry, who took time to take Fred out fishing in his own boat. The delicious meals that were brought out and shared were much appreciated; thank you. Vicki, Kathy, Laura and Lynda, to name just a few, but those not specially named are just as appreciated. A heartfelt thank-you to Kathy, who hosted a gathering of friends and family so we could all spend a day together.

Special thanks to Rodney and Sharon, who fixed Fred’s favorite recliner so it was easier for him to stand up out of. Thank you both, Ron and Vicki, for taking Fred out on fishing trips and adventurous outings. The ramp Tony and Emily lent us was very helpful in allowing Fred to easily get in and out of the house; thank you.