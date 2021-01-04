Good Words (Jan. 4)

Thank you to library staff, volunteers
I want to send a huge thank-you to all the staff and volunteers at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library who have been delivering materials to my front door during the pandemic.
My life would be bleak without my recorded books. We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful community resource committed to providing excellent service to its patrons. Thank you!
Judy Hill
Corvallis
It's On Us Corvallis thanks community
It’s On Us Corvallis, a project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, extends a deep thank-you:
Thank you to each of our 1,200 individual community donors who contributed all amounts this year to raise over $200,000.
Thank you to the Benton Community Foundation, which recently funded five weeks of meals, and to the private individual who matched this donation.
Thank you to the more than 60 local restaurant owners, farmers and food producers who nourished our neighbors.
Thank you to the thousands of people who received gifts of food this year.
It’s On Us Corvallis is currently funded into April.
It’s On Us Corvallis works closely with restaurants in Benton County to open tabs. Each week, a restaurant is prepaid for meals for the community. Anybody can order meals from these restaurants, no questions asked (information on our website). The mission of It’s On Us Corvallis to build community and help the local economy through food.
Ashley Relf and Aliza Tuttle, co-leaders
Food Action Team
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition
Thank you for supporting cancer patients
The pandemic has dominated the headlines this past year, but other health problems haven’t gone away.
Fortunately for the people of Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, we have Kathy Nepper, RN, on our side. As the nurse navigator for Project H.E.R. (Help. Enlightenment. Resources.) Kathy clearly heeds a call to service in providing comprehensive advocacy and support services for people receiving a cancer diagnosis.
Throughout these dark days of the pandemic, she has remained unflagging in her commitment to helping people. Kathy shines her light of hope and compassion on the lives of everyone she touches.
Kathy is the beating heart of Project H.E.R., a program of The Corvallis Clinic Foundation that served 300 newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families last year. Kathy arranges meals to be delivered, connects patients to cancer-survivor mentors, and guides patients through the often-confusing maze of doctors, tests and treatments.
Her commitment of time, energy and compassion is humbling to behold. She is constantly making calls in the evenings and on weekends, checking in with patients and their families to make sure they are getting the information and the emotional support they need.
Dream Dinners also deserves special recognition for its community support through Project H.E.R.’s Cook for Cancer program. Meals prepared at the local Corvallis Dream Dinners were delivered to more than 100 cancer patients and their families last year.
From myself and the entire board of directors of The Corvallis Clinic Foundation: Thank you, Kathy Nepper and Dream Dinners, for all that you do for our community.
Michael Gray, President
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.