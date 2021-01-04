Good Words (Jan. 4)

Thank you to library staff, volunteers

I want to send a huge thank-you to all the staff and volunteers at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library who have been delivering materials to my front door during the pandemic.

My life would be bleak without my recorded books. We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful community resource committed to providing excellent service to its patrons. Thank you!

Judy Hill

Corvallis

It's On Us Corvallis thanks community

It’s On Us Corvallis, a project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, extends a deep thank-you:

Thank you to each of our 1,200 individual community donors who contributed all amounts this year to raise over $200,000.

Thank you to the Benton Community Foundation, which recently funded five weeks of meals, and to the private individual who matched this donation.

Thank you to the more than 60 local restaurant owners, farmers and food producers who nourished our neighbors.