Good Words (Jan. 13)

The Arc received gift requests for more than 65 people this year, far exceeding the number of requests received in any of the last 10 years.

The intent of this Giving Tree is to provide holiday gifts for people living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who might not otherwise receive a gift. Identity of the recipients is not revealed, and those who purchase gifts do so anonymously, thus without recognition. This certainly is the spirit of giving!

On behalf of The Arc and the gift recipients, thank you for again supporting this special tradition. The 2020 Giving Tree will be in place at The Arc Thrift Store (Ninth Street and Beca Avenue) in late November!

Mike and Nancy Hoffman

The Arc Giving Tree Committee (Corvallis)

Group uses lunch money for donation

The office of John Croy of Edward Jones Investments would like to give a big thank-you to the folks at Batelle Contractor at National Energy Technology Laboratory.