Good Words (July 13)

Old Mill Center thanks auction supporters
Old Mill Center for Children and Families would like to express its gratitude to the local businesses that contributed to the success of our 40th annual auction.
This year, a silent auction was held online from June 6 to 13, and a live-stream auction aired on YouTube on June 13.
Special thanks to our major sponsors, Duerksen & Associates, Gerding Builders LLC, Market of Choice, Republic Services, Samaritan Health Services and Tax & Wealth Management LLP; and to our event and online sponsors (full list available at oldmillcenter.org/auction).
We also wish to thank all of the individuals who donated their time, artwork, merchandise and services to the auction, and of course, those who joined us online to make our fundraiser a success. You powered our virtual vision this year, and enabled us to continue our mission of assisting at-risk children and families.
Kate Caldwell
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Good Samaritans helped cyclist
Around noon July 5, I had an accident while riding my bicycle at Queen Street and South Pacific.
I took quite a bump and was dazed and bleeding, ego bruised. Almost instantly I was surrounded by four young people (all seem young when you are 89). They were courteously solicitous and asked all the right questions, and when I settled down a bit, they helped me to my feet and I continued my ride.
I wish to thank these Good Samaritans. You were exemplary in your response to an old man’s needs. I only wish I knew your identities!
James Miller
Albany
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
