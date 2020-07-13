Good Words (July 13)

I took quite a bump and was dazed and bleeding, ego bruised. Almost instantly I was surrounded by four young people (all seem young when you are 89). They were courteously solicitous and asked all the right questions, and when I settled down a bit, they helped me to my feet and I continued my ride.

I wish to thank these Good Samaritans. You were exemplary in your response to an old man’s needs. I only wish I knew your identities!

James Miller

Albany

