Good Words (July 20)

Gold star for reopening athletic club
During the initial statewide shutdown, the Timberhill Athletic Club owners were very visionary and aggressively upgraded the club beyond member expectations.
Remodeling of locker rooms included installation of opaque plastic glass for shower stalls, new floors, walls and light fixtures — all easier to disinfect. Phase 2 reopening followed, with a carefully controlled fitness class schedule for both pool and land classes.
There are two types of antiviral colored spray bottles throughout the facility — one for a 45-second cleaning and one for a deeper two-minute cleaning — and members are well versed in their use. Staff and managers continually disinfect all surfaces, and masks and social distancing are strictly enforced. Arrows denote one-way traffic throughout both floors and stairs.
The three pools have an amazing but safe schedule. (I am a former pool manager, and it was obvious to me that issues of safety were addressed). For lap swims (three-lane outdoor pool and five-lane indoor pool), one person per lane is allowed. There are well-spaced benches for waiting swimmers, and constant cleaning. Everyone waits their turn, but since the pools are open all day, there are no sign-ups or time limits.
The therapy pool has aerobic workouts offered several times per week, with limited class size. Strength and cardio equipment is properly socially distanced with unavailable pieces of equipment neatly wrapped in cellophane, as are the drinking fountains; only water bottle-filling stations are open for use. The atmosphere at TAC is exceptionally positive, and we are so refreshed to once again engage in our healthy lifestyle activities.
The owners and staff have worked beyond expectations to provide a safe workout experience during these difficult times!
Elke Asleson
Lebanon
Humane society extends thank-you
On behalf of everyone at SafeHaven Humane Society, including the animals, we would like to extend a huge thank-you to all of you who donated, supported, raised funds, and walked or ran in honor of our virtual event, Paws in the Park, officially held June 20.
While we were looking forward to gathering in person on this date, hosting a virtual event resulted in a huge success and raised over $50,000 to help homeless pets! Fundraisers such as these make it possible to care for and find homes for more than 2,000 animals each year, as well as help support the many important programs SafeHaven offers in our community.
Humane Education, Pet Therapy, Meals on Wheels and the Pet Food Pantry (both of which have been expanded in this time of COVID-19) and other outreach opportunities benefit as a result of the generosity shown by our supporters.
We are grateful to the hundreds of community members who donated to and supported this event, regardless of current issues halting the gathering of us all. You still showed up and spoke for the many homeless animals SafeHaven is able to help each year!
Without such strong community support, SafeHaven Humane Society could not fulfill its mission of “Finding Homes, Opening Hearts and Educating Minds!”
Sara Girres
SafeHaven Humane Society (Albany)
