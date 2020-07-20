Good Words (July 20)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gold star for reopening athletic club

During the initial statewide shutdown, the Timberhill Athletic Club owners were very visionary and aggressively upgraded the club beyond member expectations.

Remodeling of locker rooms included installation of opaque plastic glass for shower stalls, new floors, walls and light fixtures — all easier to disinfect. Phase 2 reopening followed, with a carefully controlled fitness class schedule for both pool and land classes.

There are two types of antiviral colored spray bottles throughout the facility — one for a 45-second cleaning and one for a deeper two-minute cleaning — and members are well versed in their use. Staff and managers continually disinfect all surfaces, and masks and social distancing are strictly enforced. Arrows denote one-way traffic throughout both floors and stairs.

The three pools have an amazing but safe schedule. (I am a former pool manager, and it was obvious to me that issues of safety were addressed). For lap swims (three-lane outdoor pool and five-lane indoor pool), one person per lane is allowed. There are well-spaced benches for waiting swimmers, and constant cleaning. Everyone waits their turn, but since the pools are open all day, there are no sign-ups or time limits.