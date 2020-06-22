Good Words (June 22)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grads grateful for doughnuts

I would like to thank Tom Kobold at Gnomenuts Donuts for his kind and generous gesture toward Santiam Christian School’s Class of 2020.

In a year when we were unable to host our traditional post-graduation reception, it was such a blessing to send cars filled with seniors and their families for free drinks and doughnuts at the conclusion of our drive-in graduation ceremony. Not only that, the doughnuts were delicious! When I talked to him on May 30, Tom had already given away more than 3,400 donuts to Class of 2020 grads in the valley.

Thank you, Tom! We are grateful. You’re the best! Gnomenuts is located by the Melon Shack on Highway 20.

Jeanne Schaffner

Santiam Christian School (Adair Village)

Anonymous neighbor helps cats

Several concerned citizens want to thank the anonymous neighbor who trapped a stray mother cat and three very young kittens in the parking lot of the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan at 35th Street and Harrison Boulevard and ferried them to Heartland Humane Society.