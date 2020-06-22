Good Words (June 22)

Grads grateful for doughnuts
I would like to thank Tom Kobold at Gnomenuts Donuts for his kind and generous gesture toward Santiam Christian School’s Class of 2020.
In a year when we were unable to host our traditional post-graduation reception, it was such a blessing to send cars filled with seniors and their families for free drinks and doughnuts at the conclusion of our drive-in graduation ceremony. Not only that, the doughnuts were delicious! When I talked to him on May 30, Tom had already given away more than 3,400 donuts to Class of 2020 grads in the valley.
Thank you, Tom! We are grateful. You’re the best! Gnomenuts is located by the Melon Shack on Highway 20.
Jeanne Schaffner
Santiam Christian School (Adair Village)
Anonymous neighbor helps cats
Several concerned citizens want to thank the anonymous neighbor who trapped a stray mother cat and three very young kittens in the parking lot of the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan at 35th Street and Harrison Boulevard and ferried them to Heartland Humane Society.
We had put out food and water dishes to keep the mother cat in the area so we could trap and transport them. This good citizen was a step ahead of us. By trapping this unfixed quartet of kitties, the anonymous neighbor saved multiple unintended future litters of kittens.
For those of you not knowing what to do with that stimulus check: Please be generous to our local shelters who provide valuable spay/neuter programs and offer adoptions. Thank you!
Nancy Rohn
Corvallis
Businesses support local students
WINGS supports students ages 18 to 21 who have graduated from high school with a modified diploma.
The following businesses welcomed us into their communities by creating volunteer opportunities for our students to gain job skills, explore interests, develop self-advocacy skills and build relationships.
Thank you for supporting our students: Anytime Fitness; Arc Thrift Store; Benton County Motor Pool; Corvallis Police Department; Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department and the Majestic Theatre; Corvallis-Benton County Public Library; First United Methodist Church; Garland Nursery; Grace Center for Adult Day Services; Grocery Outlet; Habitat for Humanity ReStore; Heartland Humane Society; Dr. Tom Laster, DMD; The Little Gym; Oregon State University Bates Preschool; OSU Dixon Recreation Center; OSU Folk Club Thrift Store; Papa’s Pizza;
Peoria Gardens; Petco; Regency Park Place; Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church; St. Mary’s Stone Soup; St. Vincent dePaul Food Bank; South Corvallis Food Bank; USDA Germplasm Repository Center; and the Whiteside Theatre.
Thank you for making Corvallis a better place for everyone.
Rachel Stalter and Angie Faulk
WINGS (Corvallis)
Volunteers, community support memorial
The Benton County Veterans Memorial would like to thank the community and our volunteers for their continuing support.
Please visit our website, www.vetsmemorialbtco.org/2018-memorial-celebration, to see a video of our 2018 ceremony. Thank you for helping us honor all veterans and especially those who made the supreme sacrifice for their nation.
Cam Little
Benton County Veterans Memorial Board of Directors (Corvallis)
Assistance League receives grants
The Assistance League of Corvallis is deeply grateful for the support of friends through grants.
Our philanthropies provide clothing, personal hygiene supplies, oral hygiene instruction, cuddly bears in traumatic situations, and other support for school-aged children and their families throughout Benton County. Our all-volunteer organization assures our donors that all funds received directly benefit students who are referred through school personnel.
Today we acknowledge very generous gifts from the Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, for shoes; the Oregon Community Foundation (Esta Rose), both for general purposes and for COVID-19 support; and the Bessemer National Gift Fund (Anonymous), for general purposes.
Additionally, we received gifts from the Oregon Community Foundation (Brauti family), for shoes; Benton the Community Foundation (through direct mail); the Benton Community Foundation (Reeder family), for dental instruction; and the Benton Community Foundation (Welty family), for Operation School Bell.
Going forward in these challenging, unprecedented times, we do not know just what precise forms our assistance may take, but we adapt and shall put every dollar toward the most effective ways we can to support school success for Benton County children, K-12.
Thanks to all who support our important work.
Doreene Carpenter and Lynne Ervin
The Assistance League of Corvallis
Community, business replace stolen banner
Between the night of June 13 and the morning of June 14, the outside banner promoting “I Am My White Ancestors: Claiming the Legacy of Oppression” at The Arts Center was stolen.
Upon posting the loss on Facebook, The Arts Center received a total of $574 in donations and a free replacement banner from Corvallis Custom. While the loss of the banner was senseless, the support of the Corvallis community more than made up for it. The Arts Center is open by appointment; visit theartscenter.net.
Michele Griffin-Campione
Corvallis
