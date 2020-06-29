Good Words (June 29)

Grateful for assistance

Thank you to Benton Community Foundation and United Way for their generous support of our programs at the Old Mill Center for Children and Families. The assistance during the unexpected crisis of COVID-19 by the Benton Community Foundation is truly a gift. We are grateful to have help with digital technology that connects staff at Old Mill with the population we serve. United Way Funds will help to continue offering scholarships to youth in need of mental health services and provide ongoing outreach services for children and families so that they are able to maintain resiliency and strength in a challenging time.