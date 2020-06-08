Good Words (June 8)

Jackson Street Youth Services thanks fundraisers
Jackson Street Youth Services would love to thank Forks & Corks Catering and Taylor Street Ovens for their meal programs that feed youth currently in our shelter program.
Thank you to these wonderful caring restaurants that have come up with creative and profound ways to give back during this crisis. Thanks also to First Alternative Co-op for hosting the Beans for Bags community fundraiser January through March. Community fundraisers like these make a positive impact for local youth!
Elijah Stucki
Jackson Street Youth Services (Corvallis)
Corvallis Sewing Brigade helps keep staff and community safe
The Community Health Centers of Benton and Linn Counties and our patients are indebted to the Corvallis Sewing Brigade and their valiant efforts to help keep our staff and community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have provided us with cloth facial coverings, which have been distributed to our six health centers and provided to any patients who need a facial covering. The Sewing Brigade has allowed our clinics to adopt the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority for persons in public spaces to use a mask without using up our personal protective equipment supplies.
We greatly appreciate the Sewing Brigade for their support and feel their love for our community and staff every time we see someone wearing one of their masks.
Kristin Bradford
Community Health Centers of Benton and Linn Counties
Emergency childcare program donations and staff lunches
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis would like to give a huge thank you to Walmart Giving for their generous donation to our Clubhouse, as well as the Wells Fargo Foundation for their much needed donation toward our emergency childcare program!
And thank you to Greater Corvallis Rotarians Les Boudreaux and Michelle Goodrick from Gerding Builders for treating our first responder childcare staff to lunches. We appreciate your kindness. Together, with the assistance of friends, neighbors, and caring organizations like these, we will continue to support families during this difficult time by providing academic assistance and secure, enriching care to the children of Benton County.
Helen Higgins
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis
Support of Old Mill Center for Children and Families
Thank you to the Oregon Community Foundation for generous support of Old Mill Center for Children and Families.
Funds are being used to operate the Monroe Satellite Relief Nursery in South Benton County. Our program prepares children for kindergarten, aims to prevent child abuse and neglect, and helps build a foundation for academic and interpersonal success.
Kusra Kapuler
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Outstanding communication efforts
The past couple months have been tough on all of us. The Coronavirus pandemic changed our world.
With so much uncertainty and change day to day, clear communication is essential. I would like to recognize Lili'a Neville, Benton County's Public Information Officer, for her outstanding communication efforts since this crisis began. She regularly organizes, films and delivers online video clips with critical information. These clips are short, understandable and helpful to countless people. Lill'a gets the word out and is certainly deserving of some "good words" from all of us. Thank you, Lill'a!
I would also like to thank both Dave Busby, Fire Emergency Planning Manager for the City of Corvallis, and Bryan Lee, Benton County's Emergency Services Manager from the Sheriff's Office. These two individuals led and continue to lead the Emergency Operations Center, analyze needs, and secure vital personal protective equipment for our front-line health care workers. Outstanding job, you two!
Eric Niemann, Mayor
City of Philomath
Donuts for graduates
I would like to thank Tom Kobold at Gnomenuts Donuts for his kind and generous gesture toward Santiam Christian's Class of 2020.
In a year when we were unable to host our traditional post-graduation reception, it was such a blessing to send cars filled with seniors and their families for free drinks and donuts at the conclusion of our drive-in graduation ceremony, and the donuts were delicious.
When I spoke to Tom on Saturday, he had already distributed over 3,400 donuts to the Class of 2020 graduates across the valley. Thank you Tom. We are grateful. You're the best.
Jeanne Schaffner, Counselor
Santiam Christian High School
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368, Corvallis, OR 97339-0368.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
