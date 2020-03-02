Good Words (March 2)

Thanks for generous support
Thank you to Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation for the generous support of the Old Mill Center for Children and Families Relief Nursery.
With these funds, more children will be able to access Relief Nursery services by providing transportation for children to the therapeutic classrooms. Transportation assistance helps to alleviate the immediate concern of lack of resources to obtain education. We are deeply grateful for your kind support.
Bettina Schempf (Corvallis)
“Listen, did you hear that?” I said to my friend Lee.
“Sure, it’s a dog barking somewhere in the distant dark, black night,” he replied. “No, that’s a coonhound – maybe a plot, walker, black and tan, or even perhaps an English,” I replied. “But for sure it’s a coonhound and he is treed.”
Then on a Saturday, the second week of November, while I was on a stroll at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area near Corvallis, a small pack of beagles, four, as near as I could count, was heard giving voice — a symphony of music being sung by some small hounds in hot pursuit of a cottontail rabbit. Listening to this chorus of music is the reason the owner of his pack of hounds is afield on a cool autumn afternoon.
It is the deep-throated voice of a coonhound on track of a raccoon or the chop of a beagle hot on track of a wiry rabbit that has encouraged folks to own and hunt hounds for generations. This tradition is best known and illustrated in the famous book “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls.
This year, houndsmen and friends of members of the Oregon United Sporting Dog Association and the Mary’s Peak Hound Club conducted their 15 annual fundraiser for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Committed to children, these organization are proud to help children in need and help support the hospital in its treatment of cystic fibrosis.
Thanks to participants in our United Kennel Club non-shooting coonhound night hunt and beagle field trial, as well as donors of raffle items, including Sportsman’s Warehouse, Double U Hunting Supply, Minter Sawmilling and Peak Tree Service of Philomath, as well as all who purchased raffle tickets, we presented Doernbecher with a check for $1,800.
Jerry C. Ray
Mary’s Peak Hound Club (Corvallis)
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368, Corvallis, OR 97339-0368.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.