Good Words (March 2)

Thanks for generous support

Thank you to Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation for the generous support of the Old Mill Center for Children and Families Relief Nursery.

With these funds, more children will be able to access Relief Nursery services by providing transportation for children to the therapeutic classrooms. Transportation assistance helps to alleviate the immediate concern of lack of resources to obtain education. We are deeply grateful for your kind support.

Bettina Schempf (Corvallis)

Dog activities raise funds for hospital

“Listen, did you hear that?” I said to my friend Lee.

“Sure, it’s a dog barking somewhere in the distant dark, black night,” he replied. “No, that’s a coonhound – maybe a plot, walker, black and tan, or even perhaps an English,” I replied. “But for sure it’s a coonhound and he is treed.”