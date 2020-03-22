Good Words (March 22)

Mercy House International, Inc., is grateful to all of our sponsors and donors for their generosity in supporting our eighth annual fundraiser, held Feb. 15 at the Albany Boys & Girls Club.
Our sponsors for the event are listed below. The list of donors is growing each year, and we wish that there was space to allow for listing each one by name. However, Mercy House has grown because of your support, and please know that each one of you has played a crucial role in the event’s success!
Work continues on getting 1st Hand Seconds Unique Boutique ready to open, and we anticipate being back in business in mid- to late April.
Our commitment to assisting women and their children at risk from domestic abuse continues as our number one priority. For further information on how you can help by your donations, or to become a volunteer, please contact us at 541-928-6909; write to us at PO Box 3338, Albany, OR 97321; or email coo@1sthandseconds.org.
Again, our sincere appreciation to all who continue to support Mercy House!
Presenting sponsor: ARAUCO; auction sponsor: Hayden Homes; event sponsor: Capitol Coffee; print sponsors: Midway Plumbing, Pyburn & Sons; table sponsors: Anderson Family, Ba’s Vietnamese, Cadwell Realty, Church Mutual Insurance Company — Wendy Joy, CMH Manufacturing West, Aman Flynn —Springhill Dental & Orthodontics, Eagle Eyes Verify LLC, Frankie’s Restaurant, Linn-Benton Tractor, North Albany IGA, North Point Plumbing, Take-A-Ticket, The Natty Dresser, The Pix Theatre, Varitone Architecture & Interior Design;
In-kind sponsors: A to Z Rental, Art Plus Signs & Designs, Costco, Daniel Pace Videography, Dave Pautsch, Heath’s Laundry, Paul & Charlene Shultz, Restyle, Sara LaFond Photography, Spearit Beads, Stephen Hodges, Sunbelt Rentals, The Natty Dresser, The Tech Chef, Van Clan Sound, Van Vleet Meat Co.
Deborah J. Boulanger
Mercy House International, Inc. (Albany)
You have free articles remaining.
Another successful Benton County student career convention
It is always a pleasure to write this letter of thanks to the more than 250 volunteers from the county to help more than 800 students from nine high schools in the county, with state career requirements in career exploration.
To watch the students practice mock interviews, listen to three career tracks of their choosing, then network with the business booths regarding skills to be working on now for a future career was wonderful and productive! The students were dressed professionally and you could tell many of them practiced their social skills and had thought about the questions.
Many of the volunteers have faithfully helped us all 12 years of this convention. It is truly an amazing day to explore future career tracks and get excited for that future.
With my humble thanks!
Donna M. Keim (Corvallis)
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368, Corvallis, OR 97339-0368.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.