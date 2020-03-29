Good Words (March 29)

Since 1933, March 30 has been celebrated as Doctors Day — a time to say a special thank you to physicians everywhere for the vital role they play in fostering health and healing.

The commemoration was established on the first anniversary of when Crawford W. Long first used ether anesthesia on a patient.

Today, as we struggle to address a global pandemic like nothing most of us have ever experienced, the critically important role of our doctors becomes even more evident.

Every day, physicians provide life-affirming and life-saving care to patients. In our region, doctors are also helping to train the next generation of physicians as part of Samaritan Health Services’ Graduate Medical Education program. Others generously volunteer their time in our local free clinics, as members of medical missions throughout the world, or in other community leadership roles.

We are fortunate to have so many talented and compassionate physicians in our region. From our own organization, and from a grateful community, we say thank you.

Doug Boysen

Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis)