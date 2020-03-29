Good Words (March 29)

Thanks for help after house fire
I would like to thank the Jefferson Fire Department, the Albany Fire Department, the American Red Cross, the Linn County Sheriff's Office, also their chaplain and all other facilities, Jefferson princesses, the Northwest Vintage Customs Auto Club, and all the volunteers who helped us on Nov. 19 after the house fire on Scravel Hill Road in Albany.
We very much appreciate everyone's generosity and help, and for giving us our faith in humanity back. Thank you.
Leonard and Jeanne Mowdy and Eli Coomer
Albany
Restaurants thanked for hosting benefits
Muddy Creek Charter School in Corvallis would like to thank the following Corvallis and Philomath restaurants for hosting MCCS Dine-Outs during the 2019-20 school year:
Block 15 Brewing Company, Pastini Pastaria, Eats and Treats in Philomath, Cheesy Stuffed Burgers, the Corvallis Elks Lodge, Papa’s Pizza, Tacovore and Cascade BBQ.
Linda Stevenson
Muddy Creek Charter School (Corvallis)
Thank you to our doctors
Since 1933, March 30 has been celebrated as Doctors Day — a time to say a special thank you to physicians everywhere for the vital role they play in fostering health and healing.
The commemoration was established on the first anniversary of when Crawford W. Long first used ether anesthesia on a patient.
Today, as we struggle to address a global pandemic like nothing most of us have ever experienced, the critically important role of our doctors becomes even more evident.
Every day, physicians provide life-affirming and life-saving care to patients. In our region, doctors are also helping to train the next generation of physicians as part of Samaritan Health Services’ Graduate Medical Education program. Others generously volunteer their time in our local free clinics, as members of medical missions throughout the world, or in other community leadership roles.
We are fortunate to have so many talented and compassionate physicians in our region. From our own organization, and from a grateful community, we say thank you.
Doug Boysen
Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis)
