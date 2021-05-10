Good Words (May 10)

Thankful for ongoing support
The Friends of the Lebanon Public Library was awarded $1,500 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to be used to purchase books for the 2021 Summer Reading Program.
The books will be given as prizes for children who participate in the program.
The Friends and staff of the Lebanon Public Library are thankful for the generous ongoing support from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund.
Kim Scheafer, city recorder
Lebanon
Thanks to hospital staff for special care
I recently spent some time at Samaritan Albany General Hospital due to a severe burn on my ankle and shingles in my ribcage and back.
The care I received by Dr. Abigail Kennedy and her amazing crew in emergency was outstanding and first class. The same was true of the nurses and the entire medical staff on the second floor. They treated me as if I was a family member. I attribute my quick recovery to the excellent care from these dear angels of mercy. I felt very fortunate and blessed to be a patient in this wonderful health care facility. It is good to know that we have such a high-quality hospital right here in our own community. May God reward you in due time for your kindness and special care I received from the medical staff at SAGH.
Louis A. Lehman
Albany
Proud of the community
Thank you to all the volunteers and medical staff at the Reser Stadium/Samaritan Health Services vaccination clinic.
It was all so efficiently run, and everyone shepherding us through the process was knowledgeable, friendly and wonderfully helpful. Along with everything else, we appreciated the golf cart transport provided for those who needed it. After our first shot, we expressed our enthusiasm to a friend who was eligible but reluctant to register, and we were surprised to hear him ask about the cost.
If there’s anyone else out there who doesn’t yet know — it’s free, free, free. There is zero cost for the vaccine, parking or any other aspect of this service provided by people we are so proud and grateful to call part of our community.
Cristina White and Donna Chamberlain
Corvallis
Foundation provides funding for equipment
The members of the Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit send a rousing thank-you to the Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation.
The Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation is a nonprofit agency founded in 1973 by the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis and the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis Sunrisers. The foundation has been a supporter of the CMRU since 2007, and has provided funding to help purchase radios, litters, ropes, vacuum splints and numerous other items that are critical to supporting the mission of CMRU.
The all-volunteer members of CMRU are able to more safely and speedily accomplish their mission of searching for and rescuing people lost or injured in areas where normal search and rescue teams are not able to operate. The support of organizations like the Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation literally help CMRU save people’s lives.
Jerry Heilman, vice president
Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit
