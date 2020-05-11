Good Words (May 11)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you for fun donation

Regency Park Place Assisted Living would like to thank the Rotary Club of Corvallis for its generous donation of five grocery bags stuffed full of fun games, puzzles, drinks and snacks.

With this challenging time, we are not allowed to gather, not even 6 feet apart, for activities. We have had to become creative in how to continue engaging the residents to alleviate feelings of loneliness, sadness, confusion and a lot of anxiety with this isolation from family and friends.

This donation has allowed us to do individual activities with the residents. Thank you again for thinking of our community.

Linda Elder

Regency Park Place Assisted Living (Corvallis)

Grant supports nursery, mental health

Thank you to Trust Management Services, LLC, for a generous grant to Old Mill Center for Children and Families.

This funding, combined with a grant from Washington Federal Foundation, helps the children in our Relief Nursery and in Outpatient Mental Health. Thank you again.