Good Words (May 18)

Internet workouts help group stay fit
A big shout-out to Fitness over Fifty and especially to Nate Haines for giving us workouts over the internet.
There are many regular FOFers who attend the workouts, and it keeps us fit in a time when we are staying home a lot. We would also like to give a big thank-you to Nate and the 7:00 class for the great online party for April birthdays. What an outstanding, beautiful group of people we are blessed to call friends. Many thanks!
Pat Mohr, Corvallis
Norm Robinson, Philomath
Drop-in center grateful for funds from foundation
Deepest thanks to the Oregon Community Foundation for its work providing rapid response resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
With a focus on Oregon’s most vulnerable populations, a team of volunteers, community leaders and partners are deploying money to nonprofit agencies to help them fill gaps in funding during the crisis and provide resources where and when they are most needed.
The Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center is the grateful recipient of funds from OCF. The crisis has made the CDDC an even more crucial resource hub for information, referral and immediate support for individuals in our community experiencing poverty and homelessness. For some guests, CDDC is their only source of news about the virus and current health care best practices, or the only place they can charge a phone and contact a case manager.
For so many, it is a comforting, safe place where they can count on a warm cup of coffee and a healthful snack sack for the day.
OCF and its generous donors are making all of this possible and sustainable, not just locally in Corvallis but across the state.
Aleita Hass-Holcombe
Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center
Fund supplies meals to front-line workers
To the many gracious individuals who’ve contributed to the Novak’s Community Support Fund, thank you!
We’ve been privileged to provide meals for all shifts at the Lebanon Veterans Home, followed by a round of special desserts.
Your generosity also funded meals for some of the Albany Police Department, and is currently providing for the staff at Corvallis Manor, which is the second-most impacted locale after our friends in Lebanon.
It’s encouraging to see people reaching out to help one another in these times.
We want to publicly thank you all, and extend our appreciation to Bess Broce, volunteer coordinator at the Veterans Home; Melinda Sorte of City Delivery for generously donating her services; and to Bob and Garyanna Stalick for inviting us to be a part of this outreach.
God bless you all.
Matilda Novak and family
Albany
Quilting group proud of contribution
Wow! We did great!
Many thanks to the Albany Senior Center Quilters, the Tabatha Society (United Presbyterian Church), the American Legion and a few individuals.
Businesses who donated supplies: Bi-Mart, Lowe’s and WinCo. Private individuals also donated for expenses.
We have made approximately 700 masks for our community. Just to let you know where our donations went: 300-plus masks for the Veterans Administration Home in Lebanon; 163 masks for the city of Albany for the Parks and Recreation Department; 30 masks for an in-home nursing group; 60-plus masks for Riverview Place Apartments in Albany; and 150-plus masks for friends and families.
We all should be very proud of our contribution to help make our city safe.
Albany Senior Quilters
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368, Corvallis, OR 97339-0368.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.