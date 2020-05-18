Good Words (May 18)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Internet workouts help group stay fit

A big shout-out to Fitness over Fifty and especially to Nate Haines for giving us workouts over the internet.

There are many regular FOFers who attend the workouts, and it keeps us fit in a time when we are staying home a lot. We would also like to give a big thank-you to Nate and the 7:00 class for the great online party for April birthdays. What an outstanding, beautiful group of people we are blessed to call friends. Many thanks!

Pat Mohr, Corvallis

Norm Robinson, Philomath

Drop-in center grateful for funds from foundation

Deepest thanks to the Oregon Community Foundation for its work providing rapid response resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

With a focus on Oregon’s most vulnerable populations, a team of volunteers, community leaders and partners are deploying money to nonprofit agencies to help them fill gaps in funding during the crisis and provide resources where and when they are most needed.