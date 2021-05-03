Good Words (May 3)

Family grateful for support

The family of Susan Ruckert has been overwhelmed the past four months by the love, support, prayers and cards from so many in the community since the passing of Susan.

Perhaps all of her good deeds of the last 42 years in this community are being returned to us by you all.

We are not sure who all of you are, but we do know that some of you have dishes we would like for you to have back. A belated thanks to all for celebrating her life with us.

Roger Ruckert and family

Tangent

Senior center staff is working hard

The Lebanon Senior Center has been closed to the public for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the staff has been working very hard to keep things going.

They manage the phones for the Dial-A-Ride program to help seniors get to appointments and get groceries. Help has been available to get the COVID-19 vaccinations, even giving rides to some.