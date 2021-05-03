Good Words (May 3)

Family grateful for support
The family of Susan Ruckert has been overwhelmed the past four months by the love, support, prayers and cards from so many in the community since the passing of Susan.
Perhaps all of her good deeds of the last 42 years in this community are being returned to us by you all.
We are not sure who all of you are, but we do know that some of you have dishes we would like for you to have back. A belated thanks to all for celebrating her life with us.
Roger Ruckert and family
Tangent
Senior center staff is working hard
The Lebanon Senior Center has been closed to the public for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the staff has been working very hard to keep things going.
They manage the phones for the Dial-A-Ride program to help seniors get to appointments and get groceries. Help has been available to get the COVID-19 vaccinations, even giving rides to some.
The center has maintained a full schedule of classes, bingo and meetings via Zoom. The monthly newsletter (mailed to locals for $5 a year) is full of activities available. There is a lot of information available to seniors.
There have been special deliveries made, such as the wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, Valentine balloons and messages, secret pal deliveries and arrangements for ride by birthday greetings.
The garden plots were kept watered as appropriate, and if the workers needed tools to help with weeding, they were provided.
Jigsaw puzzles and brain teasers were put out monthly to drive by and pick up. The Meals on Wheels program has been quite busy. Manager Tory Hartman and her many volunteers have been faithful about deliveries and checking on many seniors.
The city of Lebanon should be thanked for its attention to keeping watch over the seniors of our community. It also seems that many of the seniors involved in the senior center tend to keep their eyes out for each other.
Thanks go out to our great group of workers at the center: Kindra Oliver, administrator; Rebecca Wirfs, activity director; Susy and Danielle, dispatchers; Jeff, Yodi, Fern, Ron and Mami, drivers for Dial-A-Ride and Linx; and Robe and Wade, building maintenance.
As members of the senior population, we can't wait to see the center reopen for in-house activities. This group truly plans for our enrichment.
Thank you.
Ailene Eby and Linda Meredith
Lebanon
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.