Good Words (May 31)

In addition to our faith community participation and donations from generous individuals, our ability to meet needs for rental, utility and transportation assistance were greatly enhanced by grants and businesses.

On behalf of those We Care has served so far this year, we offer appreciation to United Way, the Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation, OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation, Samaritan Health Services, Varian Medical Systems and Devco Engineering, Inc.

Lyn Martin, secretary, We Care

Corvallis

Cemetery association thanks ceremony participants

The Mt. Union Cemetery Association would like to thank all the people and organizations who participated in the Armed Forces Day and Fallen Peace Officer Ceremony at the cemetery on May 15.

It proved to be a very memorable and patriotic way to celebrate past and current service members and first responders serving across Benton County, and memorializing peace officers who have died in the line of duty. Special recognition was given to Reuben and Mary Jane Shipley, freed slaves who donated the original two acres of the cemetery to the community in 1861.