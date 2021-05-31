Good Words (May 31)

Thank you for vaccination site
I’m on the cusp of fully vaccinated freedom, and it feels great.
Thank you to the medical and health department personnel and the countless volunteers who made the Reser Stadium vaccination site run so effortlessly. Even if it’s safe for me not to, I will continue to mask up out in public until it’s known whether I could still be a symptom-free carrier, and will encourage anyone who’ll listen to get themselves vaccinated so we can be done with this thing.
I will once again patronize local businesses without fear, starting with the barber.
Stacey Youdin
Corvallis
Thank you for the delicious meal
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the very kind someone who paid for Mothers’ Day brunches at Sybaris Bistro.
What a thoughtful, kind gesture! The delicious meal was enhanced by your kindness.
I plan to find a way to pay forward your kindness.
Marilyn Peterson
Albany
Key Club connects with second-graders
This spring, the Corvallis High School Key Club implemented a program called the Elementary Connection Project after receiving a grant from the Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis.
The project, conceived by Key Club Vice President Beatrice Lobscheid, connected and reached out to a local elementary school (all second-grade students at Garfield School) during the pandemic, with special treats. The Key Club students provided the elementary school students with a sling bag filled with a variety of nutritious, pre-packaged snacks; appropriate reading level Scholastic books in English and Spanish; and some hygienic products such as hand sanitizer, masks, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
ECP was able to bring some joy and kindness to the Garfield second-graders during this difficult school year. The CHS Key Club is very grateful for all of the student support and financial assistance received throughout this project. Congratulations, and Go Spartans!
Jack Peters, Key Club Advisor
Corvallis
We Care grateful for support
Between Jan. 1 and April 30, We Care distributed financial assistance to 89 households in Benton County, among which were 93 children and 24 disabled people.
In addition to our faith community participation and donations from generous individuals, our ability to meet needs for rental, utility and transportation assistance were greatly enhanced by grants and businesses.
On behalf of those We Care has served so far this year, we offer appreciation to United Way, the Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation, OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation, Samaritan Health Services, Varian Medical Systems and Devco Engineering, Inc.
Lyn Martin, secretary, We Care
Corvallis
Cemetery association thanks ceremony participants
The Mt. Union Cemetery Association would like to thank all the people and organizations who participated in the Armed Forces Day and Fallen Peace Officer Ceremony at the cemetery on May 15.
It proved to be a very memorable and patriotic way to celebrate past and current service members and first responders serving across Benton County, and memorializing peace officers who have died in the line of duty. Special recognition was given to Reuben and Mary Jane Shipley, freed slaves who donated the original two acres of the cemetery to the community in 1861.
Special thanks go to the following: Oregon State University Army ROTC cadets and cadre, and Captain Shawn Plumb, who serves as the Executive Officer of the Beaver Army; SSG Jamel Mercado and the Oregon Army National Guard members; the Benton County Sheriff’s Posse and their magnificent horses; Lacey Duncan, who works as a special services program specialist in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office;
Roger Blaine and his wife Sandy Bean of the Baha’i Faith, who contributed a beautiful wreath for the Shipley family; Allan Stensvad of First Baptist Church, Philomath; Erin Haynes of the Philomath Rotary Club; and Tanner Dowless, Zack and Michael Novack of Scout Troop 161. Beautiful music was provided by trumpeters Ken Saul and Trevor Wilson from Windsmith.
Special thanks also go to the chair of the Philomath Police Committee, Teresa Nielson; and to Tom Miller, chief of Philomath Fire & Rescue. And a huge thank-you to Eric Neimann, who ably organized all of the above, and whose compassionate heart for those in uniform and for the Philomath community is evident to all.
Janet Cornelius, volunteer
Mt. Union Historical Cemetery (Philomath)
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.