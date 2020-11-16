Good Words (Nov. 16)

Thank you for helping wildfire victims
A friend of mine was visiting around town and stopped into a little quilt shop called Bolts to Blocks.
The lady had several stacks of quilt tops sitting there, and she was working on one with other ladies. My friend found out that the owner of Bolts to Blocks has been receiving quilt tops from all over the States, and has been making them into blankets for the victims of the wildfires this fall.
She and friends have made more than 300 so far, with many more on their way. She says she has about 300 more tops to make into blankets.
I personally would like to thank her and her group for what they are doing in bringing a sense of home to those who have lost most everything.
God bless them.
Dorothy Gall
Albany
Participants raise funds for students
Thank you to the 42 participants in Altrusa’s first Move-A-Thon who signed up and walked, ran, skateboarded, biked for a cause.
With their support, the Altrusa Corvallis Foundation was able to send $1,050 to the Corvallis Schools Foundation to help students affected by the pandemic. Altrusa International of Corvallis helps people become self-sufficient. Service projects include the Career Closet, literacy, College Hill High School, scholarships and several international projects.
Terri Cook
Corvallis
Gleaners grateful for grants
The Albany Gleaners are grateful for the generous contribution of $3,000 from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Charitable Contribution Fund.
This money is much needed to buy food, especially with the COVID-19 virus going on. Many families are struggling. So much good work is able to be done in communities because of the generosity of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
Lorraine Johnson
Albany Gleaners
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
