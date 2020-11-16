Good Words (Nov. 16)

Thank you for helping wildfire victims

A friend of mine was visiting around town and stopped into a little quilt shop called Bolts to Blocks.

The lady had several stacks of quilt tops sitting there, and she was working on one with other ladies. My friend found out that the owner of Bolts to Blocks has been receiving quilt tops from all over the States, and has been making them into blankets for the victims of the wildfires this fall.

She and friends have made more than 300 so far, with many more on their way. She says she has about 300 more tops to make into blankets.

I personally would like to thank her and her group for what they are doing in bringing a sense of home to those who have lost most everything.

God bless them.

Dorothy Gall

Albany

Participants raise funds for students

Thank you to the 42 participants in Altrusa’s first Move-A-Thon who signed up and walked, ran, skateboarded, biked for a cause.