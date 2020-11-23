Good Words (Nov. 23)

Best wishes and thank you to Dr. Chen
We were told that Dr. Michael Chen will be departing the Corvallis Clinic in January.
Dr. Chen is one of the most knowledgeable, kind and competent physicians in town. His caring and compassionate treatment of his patients is universally admired. He has a huge following and his departure will be a loss to the community.
With the COVID-19 situation, a farewell party is out of the question and therefore we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chen and his staff, particularly Mae, for caring for our family for the past 20 years. We wish Dr. Chen and his family the best, and we are sure our fellow patients will share the same sentiment.
(A consolation is that Dr. Chen will continue his practice at Santiam Internal Medicine Clinic at Stayton, which is not too far away.)
David and Machteld Mok
Corvallis
Thanks, Block 15
The Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit would like to thank Block 15 Restaurant for its generous donation to our rescue unit through its People’s Pint program.
This support helps CMRU further our mission in search and rescue in technical environments. This donation is especially important to us given the current pandemic environment, in which many of our fundraising efforts have been canceled or reduced.
This support is invaluable and much appreciated! Thanks.
Chris Davis
Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit
Thank you for honoring veterans
A big thank-you to the Albany Rotary Clubs, veterans associations, private citizens and local businesses that contributed to the veteran banners displayed throughout the city.
It is a creative and effective way to show respect and honor for many of our local veterans during a time when our traditional events for doing so had to be canceled. If readers haven’t already done so, make an effort to view the banners along First Street and other locations around town. They are a good reminder to be thankful for the service and sacrifice of heroes from right here in our hometown area.
Larry Bardell
Northwest Scots Honor Guard (Albany)
