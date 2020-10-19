Good Words (Oct. 19)

Thanks to Dr. Ed Ray for his keynote remarks, and to the parents and youth who shared their stories. We appreciate the many community members who logged in live or viewed the event later, and made a donation to support the continuation of our full-day child care program and drop-in teen center services.

And we would like to thank the Melon Shack for its donation of 70 pumpkins so our youth can design their own take-home Halloween decorations. We are so thankful for the community’s commitment and investment in our work to do what it takes to help youth succeed during these challenging times.

Helen Higgins

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis

