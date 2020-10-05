Good Words (Oct. 5)

These 4-H kids followed the four H’s in their motto of “Head, Heart, Hands and Health” to guide them as they served evacuated animals in need. The efforts of these 4-H members is impressive!

Special Good Words go to Eli McLennan, who was on speed-dial, building pens, moving pens and helping with livestock while his sister, Jessica McLennan, helped pick horse stalls and refill water every day. Thank you Eli, Jessica and all the other 56 4-H kids who stepped up to help.

In addition to the young people themselves, I would like to recognize their dedicated, supportive parents who got them to the fairgrounds each day. Thank you, 4-H moms and dads everywhere, for your support during this difficult time. Adults staffed the fairgrounds 24 hours a day throughout the emergency.

Special Good Words go out to Lily Schell and Abby Lloyd, who were instrumental in helping Julie with this effort. Abby managed horses and Lily managed records to ensure all animals were appropriately accounted for and cared for. Thank you, Lily and Abby!