Good Words (Oct. 5)

Thanks, Albany patriots
I’d like to thank the hundreds, if not thousands, of Albany residents for the current display of our national flag.
Everywhere I travel by bike and car, I see dozens of newly installed American flags flying. This relatively small and easy gesture means to me that many Americans are regaining the patriotism we witnessed following Sept. 11, 2001. We can hope this attitude and feeling is spreading throughout America. Thanks, Albany, and keep it growing!
Chuck Kratch
Albany
Double-event weekend a success
Grace Center for Adult Day Services was able to host its annual double-event weekend despite the challenges of COVID-19!
Both the aging summit on Sept. 12 and the open house on Sept. 13 were virtual events and are now available for viewing on Grace Center’s YouTube channel.
These events certainly could not have been possible without the support of our board of directors, volunteer speakers, match donors and our sponsors, Samaritan Health Services; Town & Country Realty; The RE/MAX Integrity Foundation; Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care; Smith, Davison & Brasier, PC; Good Earth Pest Company; Samaritan Evergreen Hospice; Movement Mortgage; Citizens Bank; Prestige Senior Living West Hills; Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments; Holistic Hands Care; Healing Motion Physical Therapy; Encore Physical Therapy; and Stoneybrook Lodge.
We also thank Western Oregon University for its collaboration and assistance with our aging summit.
Tera Stegner
Grace Center for Adult Day Services (Corvallis)
Thank you, 4-H members
The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach.
The Benton County 4-H Clubs exceeded this goal in countless ways during the two weeks of September wildfires.
Julie McLennan led an amazing effort of 4-H volunteers to take care of animals that were evacuated from communities across the mid-valley at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Julie initially reached out to four clubs to come clean pens, provide fresh water and walk the horses. Within two hours, the group had grown to 56 4-H members representing 10 clubs taking care of 181 animals.
These 4-H kids took care of hogs, goats, sheep, cows, horses, llamas, rabbits and even Shetland ponies. These 4-H members cleaned pens, kept water fresh, fed the animals. These 4-H kids organized into four shifts every day for two weeks to take care of our neighbors’ animals in their time of need.
These 4-H kids followed the four H’s in their motto of “Head, Heart, Hands and Health” to guide them as they served evacuated animals in need. The efforts of these 4-H members is impressive!
Special Good Words go to Eli McLennan, who was on speed-dial, building pens, moving pens and helping with livestock while his sister, Jessica McLennan, helped pick horse stalls and refill water every day. Thank you Eli, Jessica and all the other 56 4-H kids who stepped up to help.
In addition to the young people themselves, I would like to recognize their dedicated, supportive parents who got them to the fairgrounds each day. Thank you, 4-H moms and dads everywhere, for your support during this difficult time. Adults staffed the fairgrounds 24 hours a day throughout the emergency.
Special Good Words go out to Lily Schell and Abby Lloyd, who were instrumental in helping Julie with this effort. Abby managed horses and Lily managed records to ensure all animals were appropriately accounted for and cared for. Thank you, Lily and Abby!
Good Words also go to Oregon State University veterinary science students, who came multiple times a day to check on the health and well-being of these animals. Finally, a big thank-you to Julie McLennan, Katie Schrock, Austin Wilson and Jessie Nordyke, who organized and co-led this amazing evacuation effort. Their leadership reflects the very best that this community has to offer!
We are so proud of all of you for stepping up to help our neighbors during these terrible wildfires! Way to go!
Eric Niemann, mayor
Philomath
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.