Good Words (Sept. 14)

Gleaners thank Siletz tribes

The members of Philomath Community Gleaners would like to thank the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for its donations of $2,000 for the second and third quarters of this year, for a total of $4,000, to be spent on food from Linn Benton Food Share and other sources.

The tribe’s support has been very important to our group, particularly in these COVID-19 times when our usual fundraising events such as bake sales are not possible.

Our group currently consists of 344 members, including 73 adoptee households and 103 children under 18. Gleaner distributions have become even more important to many families due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

Ann Morgan

Philomath Community Gleaners

Generous support is overwhelming

We Care is overwhelmed by the generous support of 100 People Who Care.