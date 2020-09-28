Good Words (Sept. 28)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHS alum orchestrates quilt drive for evacuees

I would just like to send a shout-out to BethAnn Whittle-Cooley, who graduated from Corvallis High School in 1973 and now lives in Arizona.

BethAnn, through her quilting business Our First Quilt, orchestrated a quilt drive across the United States to support our local fire evacuees. Quilts have been pouring in from Washington, Texas, Maine, Illinois … Scott Yarrow, owner of Highland Bowl, agreed to have his business be a quilt drop center. I’m BethAnn’s sister, and have been delivering the quilts to evacuees being housed in our local hotels.

If you would like to donate a quilt, bring it to Highland Bowl. Quilts will be accepted through Friday.

Becki Goslow

Corvallis

Company has big heart for students

The Albany Public Schools Foundation would like to thank HMK Company for investing in Albany students!