Good Words (Sept. 28)

CHS alum orchestrates quilt drive for evacuees
I would just like to send a shout-out to BethAnn Whittle-Cooley, who graduated from Corvallis High School in 1973 and now lives in Arizona.
BethAnn, through her quilting business Our First Quilt, orchestrated a quilt drive across the United States to support our local fire evacuees. Quilts have been pouring in from Washington, Texas, Maine, Illinois … Scott Yarrow, owner of Highland Bowl, agreed to have his business be a quilt drop center. I’m BethAnn’s sister, and have been delivering the quilts to evacuees being housed in our local hotels.
If you would like to donate a quilt, bring it to Highland Bowl. Quilts will be accepted through Friday.
Becki Goslow
Corvallis
Company has big heart for students
The Albany Public Schools Foundation would like to thank HMK Company for investing in Albany students!
HMK Company is a construction management business located in Albany. HMK will be awarding a $5,000 scholarship to a Greater Albany Public Schools student this spring through the Albany Public Schools Foundation’s scholarship program. In addition, they are helping the foundation provide mentorship and grants to low-income students. Thank you, HMK, for having a big heart for Albany kids!
Claire Muscutt
Albany Public Schools Foundation
To send Good Words
Items for the Good Words column are published to recognize good deeds and charitable events. No promotions or advertising, please. Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
Good Words items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Albany Democrat-Herald, PO Box 130, Albany, OR 97321-0041.
Good Words are published on a space-available basis, generally in the order in which they are received.
