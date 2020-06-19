GOP hoping to cut into Dem dominance in Oregon

The 8,000-person Democratic voter registration edge and the likelihood that Trump at the top of the ballot will generate a big voter turnout in the liberal-tilting city may be too much for the Republican to overcome.

"Cheri Helt looks like she is in trouble," said Jim Moore, a longtime Oregon political analyst and professor at Pacific University. "Even if she runs a really strong race, the reality is she won last time because the Democrat disintegrated. That's unlikely to happen again."

Democratic strength has been building in Senate District 27, where Knopp is vying for another four-year term. Knopp took part in the Republican walkout in 2019, but made a point of being the only GOP senator who remained in Salem this year.

Woon said Democrats will remind voters of Knopp's vocal stance for the walkout in 2019, where he gave television interviews from a cabin in Idaho, where he stayed to avoid any attempt by state officials to bring him back to Salem.

"Republicans who walked out on the job will be held accountable for their actions," Woon said.