Gov. Brown announces in-person learning can start in February

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown said school districts, not the state, can decide whether students return to classrooms beginning in February.
Currently, schools are bound by state metrics that measure county cases of COVID-19. Students in counties with high case counts are barred from returning to classrooms for in-person learning. On Wednesday, Brown said those metrics would become advisory rather than mandatory on Jan. 1 and districts can welcome students back by Feb. 15.
"This information from the governor is fresh news for district superintendents," GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said Wednesday. "In GAPS, decisions regarding the beginning of in-person school will not be discussed until the week of Jan. 4, as our timeline shared with families and staff indicates."
GAPS currently has a plan for hybrid learning in place for when schools would be permitted to allow students back to classrooms, but further discussion would be required prior to students returning.
Brown said on Wednesday that when schools do open, communities must continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
“As our neighbors to the north have demonstrated, this does not mean schools can resume in-person instruction without regard for COVID-19 spread in the community, but instead should carefully consider the metrics in their local context, the needs of students and families, and readiness to implement health and safety protocols," she said. "As we move into a new year, we must all rise to the challenges that COVID-19 presents, and prioritizing our children is most urgent.”
Earlier this week Brown said teachers and educators would be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine behind health care providers and other frontline workers.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Education Association responded to Brown's announcement, calling it abrupt and apt to cause uncertainty.
“Nobody wants to get Oregon’s students safely back into our public schools more than educators, but today’s decision by Gov. Brown will only result in an increasingly disparate patchwork of return plans throughout the state’s public education system — creating uncertainty in a moment when clarity has never been more crucial," said John Larson, president of the teachers union. "The governor has said multiple times throughout this pandemic that we must keep our communities healthy while prioritizing the need to get our students safely back into schools — today’s decision accomplishes neither of those goals. Instead, Gov. Brown will radically and abruptly change the circumstances by which students and educators are brought back into our public schools, with no time for thoughtful input from Oregon’s education stakeholders and with no real plan for rolling these changes out in any type of deliberative manner."
He went on to question the timing of the announcement — two days before Christmas — stating that students and teachers would now have to spend their holiday break attempting to understand what the announcement means for their local districts.
"Instead of providing clarity for students, families and educators, Gov. Brown’s decision to abruptly end the enforcement of the state’s public health metrics will simply be another example of the continually moving goalposts in our fight against COVID-19 that has left so many Oregonians and Americans frustrated with, and distrustful of, our elected officials throughout the course of this pandemic," he said.
Locally, GAPS will not change courses immediately based on Wednesday's announcement.
"The governor's recent decision will lead to additional conversations for us as district leaders, unions and boards," Goff said. "No changes in GAPS' direction will happen immediately, however, so we encourage all of our families to please enjoy your holidays."