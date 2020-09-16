Gov. Kate Brown tours fire-ravaged Santiam Canyon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday toured portions of the Santiam Canyon ravaged by the Beachie Creek Fire, accompanied by a group of state officials and fire managers.

According to a news release issued by the governor’s office, the group stopped in Lyons and Mehama along the Linn-Marion County line, got a briefing from an incident management team at the Beachie Creek Fire command post, talked with National Guard members staffing highway checkpoints and visited the site of the fire command post in Gates, which burned down last week while people were being evacuated ahead of the fast-moving wildfire.

Traveling by motorcade, Brown was accompanied by Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, Oregon Military Department Director Dave Stuckey, Oregon Department of Forestry Chief of Fire Protection Doug Grafe, State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, State Forester Peter Dougherty and fire incident commanders Les Hallman and Brian Gales.

Members of the media were not invited to cover the governor’s visit.