Gov. orders shutdown of state parks; Portland-area leaders want stricter orders

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is working on a multi-pronged mandate to slow the spread of coronavirus, but she is not expected to issue the full-fledged “stay-at-home” order that Portland-area officials want.

Her actions include the closure of all state parks as of Monday. Current campers must leave by 1 p.m. Monday and day-use areas will close at 5 p.m.

“We would have preferred an orderly shutdown of the system and to remain open for daytime visits, but our concern for the effects on rural health care systems requires us to move up and expand our plans,” Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release. “We know this will cause a disruption, since we’re suspending service to everyone, even people who live near a park. Reducing contact between people is more important than recreation at the moment.”

The governor’s other expected actions reportedly include shutting down all businesses involving skin-to-skin contact between staff and customers, such as hair and nail salons; ordering retailers to enforce appropriate spacing between customers; and closing most or all government offices to the public. Brown said last week that she also was considering closing gyms and theaters.

The final order could yet change as deliberations are ongoing.