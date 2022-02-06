Government aid outpaces pandemic economic crunch in Corvallis, Benton County

Local economies are bouncing back in many communities after the pandemic caused tax revenues to plummet, mirroring national reporting that indicates an economic resurgence aided in part by COVID-19 relief from the federal government.

According to a recent Associated Press analysis, state and local governments reported more than $117 billion in lost revenue the first year of the pandemic. As the shortfalls proved to be less severe, many governments found themselves flush with cash, leading some officials to propose new spending and tax cuts.

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last March included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. States, counties and larger cities were required to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money. Those governments also were asked to estimate losses for 2020 by comparing their actual revenue to their expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses. Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provides the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.

All but three states — Alaska, Nevada and Wyoming — took in more general fund revenue than originally projected for their 2021 fiscal years, according to a report from the National Association of State Budget Officers. The revenue rebound has exceeded even pre-pandemic levels.

Total state tax revenues from last April through November rose 20% compared to the same period in 2019, according to an Urban Institute report.

Benton County

Benton County mimics these trends, seeing a bounceback last year. Using U.S. Treasury guidelines for doing the calculations, the county reported $3.1 million in lost revenue in 2020 for the calendar year, according to Rick Crager, the county’s chief financial officer. Revenue in fiscal year 2020 was $83.4 million. But 2021 is estimated to have brought in $87.2 million.

The county’s biennial budget is around $350 million. While the county avoided layoffs under the pandemic, it did implement administrative restrictions that included delaying new hires to offset the impact.

Under interim rules and a complex Treasury algorithm this past May, the county forecasted a $5.6 million gap on projected revenue for fiscal year 2021. Crager called the process “very complex” and said there was a lot of pushback against the rule at the federal level.

“We started with a baseline of how much revenue we had. [Treasury] came up with their own factors, and we forecast out for four years on what would be expected for the county based on their algorithm,” Crager said. “Then we would compare that to the actual revenues we collected each fiscal year.”

Final Treasury rules issued just last month give local jurisdictions an exemption option from annual loss calculations in favor of a fixed $10 million grant for losses. Benton County hasn’t determined which method it will prefer, though Crager said he’s leaning toward the fixed amount, in part because of the complexity and administrative cost of the more detailed reporting process.

Benton County’s annual revenue growth prior to the pandemic was around 7.1%. Fiscal year 2021 saw that drop to 4.5%. Crager said the biggest contributing factors were fewer fees collected from county services (especially rentals at the fairgrounds) and reduced interest earnings due to lower investment returns.

On the upside, property tax revenue has continued to grow due to set assessed values. Charges to services – the revenue hit hardest – is coming back in some areas, such as external fleet service charges and hotel taxes. However, Crager said it’s still below pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re in the process of recovering,” Crager said.

Crager noted lingering effects to various revenue streams from the pandemic. Among them, "transient lodging taxes," or hotel taxes, are down because of reduced tourism, which has also affected revenue from natural areas and park rentals. Fair revenues dropped with two years of cancellations, and special transportation revenue that comes from dial-a-ride and the like is lagging with less ridership and less state support.

However, a major county project is benefiting from the $18 million in federal relief received by Benton County. Crager said without it, the county would not be positioned to advance a new justice compound. The county has $4 million earmarked for site acquisition and development of a behavioral crisis center, which is part of a proposed justice system campus that would also feature a new jail and courthouse.

The county also has allocated $1.6 million to upgrade aging facilities, according to Crager. Both projects have other funding mechanisms in place, but the federal funds allow the county to move faster on the crisis center and expand the scope of the facilities improvements.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners wants to use around half of the federal relief for a grant program targeting ARPA-eligible purposes, such as small business recovery, housing assistance, responding to the public health crisis, water and sewer infrastructure and more, according to Crager, who said a notice of funding opportunities is forthcoming.

“The federal money has done several things,” Crager said. “Number one, it’s helping us get money into places where it can help those that have been most impacted. Equally important, it’s an opportunity to move the dial forward on things we would not have been able to do.”

City of Corvallis

Under the Treasury guidelines and formula, the city of Corvallis reported $21 million in lost revenue for 2020, according to Ryan Seidl, finance department director.

Revenue in fiscal year 2020 was $155.2 million. It was $151.5 million for fiscal 2021, down 2.5%. Contributing to these losses is that Corvallis had to factor in a growth rate of 11%, based on fiscal years 2017-2019, which included strong development and an influx of the resulting building-related fees in 2018-19. Revenue in the prior years ranged from $110 million to $119 million.

The city’s annual budget is around $181 million. While there were no citywide layoffs or hiring freezes, Seidl said some hiring was delayed when the need was offset by service reductions. He said additional scrutiny on all financial decisions helped prepare for the unknown level and length of economic shock facing the city.

Major revenue sources for the city, such as property taxes, have remained relatively flat, while fees for services are still rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, according to Seidl. He said the infusion of federal cash from both of the pandemic's federal relief bills, ARPA and the CARES Act, helped drive recovery but noted the programs won’t last forever.

“Unfortunately, the city is still not back to pre-pandemic levels on multiple fronts,” he said. “While we have seen some short-term positive trends on a year-over-year basis, those results can and have been easily eroded as [COVID-19] variants are discovered.”

Seidl said a significant number of city programs were cancelled because of COVID-19 safety protocols, lowering both costs and revenue. He said most programs resumed in summer 2021, but attendance levels (and the money it generated) were much lower than in previous years, partly because of COVID-19 protocols and public hesitation to engage in group activities.

And there are other lingering effects of the pandemic crunch in Corvallis. Seidl said they include consecutive years of tourism/travel and lodging tax revenue losses, reductions to parks and rec programs, reduced water usage fees from a less-occupied OSU, and the inflated costs of materials and personnel.

With revenue losses greater than the $13 million in ARPA funds for Corvallis, there is some flexibility in how the money can be used. Seidl said the city is looking to use a portion to help with aging facilities, the issues with which are compounded by expanding city services and staff requirements associated with growth.

As of now, there are no specific projects benefiting from the federal relief funds, but the city has decided how to split it up in general terms. Facility improvement projects will get 53.5%, social service providers in the city will get 15%, and the remaining 31.5% is set for future consideration.

“The city is waiting on more clarity on the state funding through the latest infrastructure bill and the outcome of the Build Back Better legislation,” Seidl said. “The intent of not selecting any projects at this time is to ensure the ARPA funds remain as flexible as possible and ensure the city maximizes the use of non-local funds first.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

