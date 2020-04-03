Government groups set virtual meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days. Virtually all of the meetings include remote participation because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday

• The Albany Community Development Commission is holding a remote meeting at noon. To participate via zoom, a video hookup or speaker phone go to https://www.cityofalbany.net/images/stories/citycouncil/bcc/archive/2020/cdc_20200406_agd.pdf. On the agenda is the continuation of an evaluation of the 2020 action plan activities and plan amendments for 2018 and 2019.

• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Most of the participants will be doing so remotely and residents are encouraged to view the meeting on Comcast Cable Channel 21. A limited number of seats will be available in the meeting room because of social distancing protocols. Also, video and audio of the meeting will be posted on the city website, corvallisoregon.gov, a few days after the session.

On the agenda are items on library parking, membership in the Historic Resources Commission, the zone change Oregon State University is requesting for property on Southwest 35th Street and two grant applications.

Tuesday