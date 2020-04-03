Government groups set virtual meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days. Virtually all of the meetings include remote participation because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission is holding a remote meeting at noon. To participate via zoom, a video hookup or speaker phone go to https://www.cityofalbany.net/images/stories/citycouncil/bcc/archive/2020/cdc_20200406_agd.pdf. On the agenda is the continuation of an evaluation of the 2020 action plan activities and plan amendments for 2018 and 2019.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Most of the participants will be doing so remotely and residents are encouraged to view the meeting on Comcast Cable Channel 21. A limited number of seats will be available in the meeting room because of social distancing protocols. Also, video and audio of the meeting will be posted on the city website, corvallisoregon.gov, a few days after the session.
On the agenda are items on library parking, membership in the Historic Resources Commission, the zone change Oregon State University is requesting for property on Southwest 35th Street and two grant applications.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a combined work session and meeting beginning at 9 a.m. The agenda will include consideration of a full-time information technology position, replacement of a play structure at Bellfountain Park and policy direction for the joint emergency operations center. The public can observe or participate via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/254845933; by phone at 224-501-3412, access code 254845933; or via livestream at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov.
Wednesday
• The Philomath Budget Committee is meeting in its annual orientation session via Zoom/teleconference at 6 p.m. See the city website and click on meetings and events to get the links you will need to participate.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m., with residents encouraged to participate in the meeting via computer or tablet at gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm. No public comments will be taken. Residents are encouraged to submit written testimony to citycleark@cityofalbany.net. Comments will be read aloud during the “business from the public” portion of the agenda.
Councilors are set to take action on resolutions on Second Amendment rights and a sewer easement as well as award/authorize contracts on road improvements and railroad crossing reconstruction.
Thursday
• The Philomath ad hoc committee working on city charter issues meets at 2 p.m. via Zoom/teleconference. See the city website and click on meetings and events to get the links you will need to participate. The committee is scheduled to discuss the form of government piece of the project.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
