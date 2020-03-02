As Capitol enters second week of Republican walkout, all is quiet on the Salem front

It’s a moment for legislative staff to set aside politics and mingle on Monday mornings. A plate of the sandwiches — featuring a special blend of cheeses intended to be economical but not stingy — sat, growing cold, outside his office around midday.

“I mean, for all that we can, and do, fight about important issues of policy, we try to maintain good relationships in the building,” Wilde said. “And of course, for the staff who work here every day, it's important to keep a positive environment.”

“I think everyone's concerned,” Wilde said. “I think on both sides there's a lot of concern about what this means for our process. We do not want Salem to become a miniature version of Washington, D.C. It seems like a step down that path. We don't want the dysfunction there to become the dysfunction here.”

While most Republican lawmakers are out of the building, aides sorting through hundreds of constituent emails. The more social media-savvy Republicans have posted photos of themselves watching committee hearings, appearing to be diligently taking notes.

The state conference call on the rising threat of the coronavirus could be heard echoing around the third floor of the House on Monday.