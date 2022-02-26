Benton County starts process to take future jail site by eminent domain

With negotiations apparently at a standstill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider using eminent domain to acquire the site of its proposed justice system campus, according to a news release.

The county is pursuing 28 acres of an 85-acre North Corvallis site known as McFadden Ranch. The news release says the parties were unable to work out a deal, so the county is moving forward with eminent domain.

“Unfortunately, Benton County was not able to reach an agreement with the property owner,” the news release states.

A so-called resolution of necessity is scheduled to be presented at the March 1 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. It includes a number of provisions and declares it necessary and in the best interest of the public to take the parcel for the justice system facilities, according to the news release.

The lengthy eminent domain legal process, which governments use to acquire private property they say is needed to serve a public purpose, could span 18 months or more, the news release says. If it succeeds, a jury will determine what the county is required to pay McFadden Ranch LLC to buy the land.

Federal law requires governments to pay fair-market value when they take a property in the name of a public good.

After a nearly two-year search for the right place to build more modern facilities, the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 21 unanimously selected the McFadden Ranch property on Second Street near HP Inc. over one on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds and the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Board of Commissioners’ decision-making is driven by a tight timeline for its Justice System Improvement Program and corresponding May 2023 bond measure that would fund a large portion of the construction.

The overall justice system improvements are expected to run between $106 million and $136 million. County officials are planning a bond measure of up to $100 million to cover most of the project. The bond would cost property owners an estimated 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The county has around $26.25 million at hand.

The milestones to hit, which are predicated on previous steps in most cases, include securing new courthouse funding agreement by month's end, already-late crisis center construction, hiring a market strategist and a communication coordinator in March, requesting design consultant proposals in April, public polling in May and public engagement in June.

The resolution and eminent domain proceedings do not preclude the possibility of a negotiated sale, according to the news release. They may even encourage one.

“The county views eminent domain’s inherent possibility of a negotiated settlement as an advantage, one that provides ample opportunity for the two parties to reach an amicable agreement,” the news release states.

The three-phase improvement program is expected to take 10 years, beginning with a justice system assessment that was conducted from 2017 to 2018, and ending with the doors opening on the last of the proposed new facilities in 2027 or 2028. Proposed new facilities include a mental health crisis center, correctional facility, courthouse, sheriff’s office and emergency operations.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.