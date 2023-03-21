Elected officials in Benton County have told the advisers appointed to guide county policy on land use and trash disposal not to have any more meetings about the Coffin Butte Landfill until further notice.

County staff implored the Board of Commissioners to take an official stance to keep conversations about the dump in one venue instead of spidering out from several advisory groups.

A public petition is circulating, asking officials to hold off on approving a request by Republic Services to expand Coffin Butte until an overall county strategy for managing trash is put in place.

“That creates potential legal problems for the board,” said Vance Croney, county counsel, explaining that the state requires government agencies decide a land use application within 150 days of filing.

Shortly after, the county formed a task force to make recommendations about the landfill, which it calls Benton County Talks Trash. The workgroup has a draft circulating of its vision for solid waste management in the county.

Three standing committees also make policy recommendations to the county regarding solid waste issues, the Solid Waste Advisory Council, Disposal Site Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission.

Pat Malone, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, read from a statement on Tuesday, directing the elected body’s advisory committees to await the Trash Talk findings.

“While we appreciate the level of interest in Benton County’s solid waste and disposal future, we have consistently asked community members, including our Planning Commission, Solid Waste Advisory Council and Disposal Site Advisory Committee to focus their comments to the workgroup,” Malone said.

Croney said in an interview commissioners are attempting to avoid unsolicited input: “The idea is to keep all solid waste, Coffin Butte conversations centered in one location."

County commissions on land use and trash provide expertise — recommendations to the Benton board on especially complex legislative issues, such as setting policies or developing formal management plans.

Planning commissioners and advisers on the county’s Solid Waste Advisory Council reviewed a rough draft of the task force findings in February.

Croney said the direction of staff and officials for now is to avoid taking final positions on the draft report.

Some of the conversation at both advisory bodies was about how incomplete the findings appeared and whether officials had wasted time in their review.

Croney conceded limiting conversation about trash processes also puts demands on the county staff time.

"The Benton County Talks Trash process has consumed literally hundreds of hours," Croney said.

County commissioners appear to be calling on that expertise on demand, "not constantly," Croney said.

A petition “bubbled up” in mid-March, Croney said, asking the Board of Commissioners to oppose any expansion of Coffin Butte until a management plan.

Darren Nichols, who directs the county's community development department, agrees in part with petitioners.

"We should have had a solid waste plan in place decades ago," he said.

The board unanimously adopted the statement as its formal position.

Commissioner Nancy Wyse said it's the third formal action by the board to set the direction of its advisers while discussing a potential application by Republic to expand Coffin Butte, extending the life of the landfill.

"I'm less than enthusiastic we are once again coming back to a question we already have answered," Wyse said.

