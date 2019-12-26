Benton eyes $7.1M building

Adding the second building would alleviate crowding in some county facilities while bringing more public services into the same general vicinity, Kerby said.

“We’re actually bursting at the seams,” he said. “We have no extra capacity, and we have a labyrinth … of facilities” that can be difficult for the public to navigate.

About 60% of the 4500 SW Research Way building is currently occupied by Fiserv, a company that provides transaction processing and other technology solutions to the financial services industry. The company has a lease that runs through September 2021, with two three-year renewal options.

Plans call for the county to move into the building in phases, starting with the 21,500 square feet that is currently unoccupied. During Phase 1, scheduled for 2021, the Records and Elections offices would move over from the basement of Benton County Courthouse, and the county commissioners, county administrator and county counsel would move over from the county boardrooms at 205 NW Fifth St.

The Assessment and Financial Services departments would relocate from the Sunset Building, making room for the Developmental Diversity Program, which is currently leasing office space at a cost of $90,000 a year.