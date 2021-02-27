Benton, Linn local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings in the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 430-417-613. On the agenda are the ADA transition plan and the Madison Avenue bicycle boulevard project.
• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709. On the agenda is an annexation and zone map public hearing for 35-plus acres of property north of Oak Creek on the east side of Lochner Road SE. If approved, the application could lead to a residential subdivision.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3798759210645915662 or watch the meeting live on Comcast Channel 21. On the agenda is a public hearing on a proposal to annex and change the zoning of the Corvida property on Southwest Country Club drive. If approved by the council the changes likely would lead to housing being built on the site.
Councilors also are scheduled to consider an ordinance implementing plans to restructure the city’s advisory boards and commissions.
• The Philomath City Council and Planning Commission meet jointly in a remote session at 7 p.m. To watch the Zoom event go to the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. The group will discuss comprehensive plan analysis reports on housing needs, economic opportunities and Main Street planning.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/425274149 or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 425-274-149#. Interested parties also can livestream the meeting at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. Commissioners will hold public hearings on solid waste management and renewal of the county’s local option levy. Also on the agenda are reports from the county’s emergency operations and department operations centers and a presentation from Oregon State University on COVID testing.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are resolutions and orders from the Treasurer’s Office and the Health Department. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Corvallis Middle Housing Departmental Advisory Committee meets remotely at 5 p.m. To register for the Webinar go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8740255834900346126. On the agenda for the panel’s fourth meeting are discussions of siting standards, cottage clusters, housing type definitions and potential comprehensive plan policy amendments.
Wednesday
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408- 650-3123 and use the access code 368-235-021. On the agenda is a public hearing on an application to change exterior materials on property at 316 Calapooia St. SW in the Monteith National Register Historic District.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/coahr/parks--recreation-commission or call 1-872-240-3311 and use the access code 597-473-461. On the agenda are presentations/discussions on the state of the department, storm damage, the master plan and SDC methodology.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/404595403444250124. No public hearings are on the agenda. Commissioners are scheduled to review unresolved issues, the group’s work plan and the strategic operational plan (SOP).
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To register for the meeting go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5060338852356141326. Councilors are scheduled to review a report on Eugene’s parking permit program and a report for its charter review committee.
