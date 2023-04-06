A Benton County task force has released its full findings from months of research into Coffin Butte Landfill, recommending — among many suggestions — that the local government proactively monitor the dump’s operator as a condition of any expansion.

Work group members found county officials do not actively monitor whether some landowners are meeting the conditions tied to their operating permits, as outlined in local law. The landfill's operator is among them.

Instead, the county relies on complaints to enforce those conditions, despite having no readily accessible means to lodge and track those complaints.

Republic Services, operating Coffin Butte as a regional landfill that serves as many as 39 counties via a franchise agreement with Benton County, assumed the company complied with Benton County upon purchasing the dump in 2008, according to a draft report.

“County staff and (Republic Services) were working from alternate views,” report authors wrote.

The 14 voting members — including delegates from county trash and planning advisory bodies, Republic Services and the public — comprising the task force broadly agreed Benton County can do better ahead of drafting the plan that will guide the agency in how it oversees solid waste in the county, regardless of Republic expands the landfill or not.

Republic withdrew its expansion plans a year ago after the county Planning Commission denied the landfill operator a new permit. Initially, the company was going to appeal.

Shortly after, the county formed a task force to make recommendations about the landfill, which it calls Benton County Talks Trash. The work group has a draft circulating of its vision for solid waste management.

The workload ballooned as the task force broke into subcommittees examining solid waste and Coffin Butte through lenses of county process, state law and history.

County officials budgeted about $63,000 for the contractor hired to facilitate the task force before work ran about three months beyond the scheduled end date of December.

Benton’s elected leadership approved infusions, bringing the final Trash Talks budget to about $236,000.

As recently as late March, participants said they weren’t comfortable with how fast they felt the group was moving through its task in guiding how Benton County should manage the flow of solid waste in the region.

Marge Popp, who represented the appointed body advising county commissioners on solid waste and disposal, said in a Thursday, April 6 interview that she felt Benton County has signaled the government isn’t taking seriously its commitments laid out in the 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative.

“I certainly wish that the county did take those values more seriously,” Popp said.

Benton County has not received another application from Republic for an expansion and had committed on holding off until hearing elected official and public input on the Talks Trash findings.

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hear a report from the work group on Tuesday, April 11, which will open a period of public comment, expected to end May 26.

